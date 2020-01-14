Formula 1

McLaren confirms launch date for 2020 F1 challenger

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
McLaren F1 Team - British Grand Prix
Credit: McLaren Media Centre

McLaren F1 team has now confirmed the launch date for the teams’ MCL35 F1 car that will be presented at the McLaren Technology Centre on Thursday 13 Febuary.

McLaren is the third team this year to confirm their launch plans for the 2020 season, the new car will be unveiled two days after Ferrari launches its car and one day before Alpha Tauri. The McLaren MCL35 is the third and final car to be powered by Renault engine before the team switches to Mercedes engines for the 2021 season.

Lando Norris was filmimg a live promotional video on YouTube at the McLaren Technology Centre where he ‘accidentally filmed’ a meeting and where the viewers saw the announcement for the launch which later had been confirmed by McLaren due to ‘his mistake’.

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

McLaren has recently confirmed Unilever and the audio equipment supplier Klipsch to be aboard with the team for 2020. Unilever who owns the brand Rexona parted away from ROKiT Williams Racing earlier this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. I grew up in the paddocks and have always been highly passionate about rallycross since. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Lauda passing overshadowed 2019 season – Mercedes’ Wolff

Vietnam GP circuit logo and Grandstand names revealed

Herbert – “Leclerc is only going to get better and better”

Williams begin partnership with Royal Bank of Canada

McLaren announce partnership with Unilever

Carey fires warning shot at new teams

F1 Rules and Regulation updates for the 2020 Formula 1 Season explained

Williams Announce Expansion with Sponsor Sofina and New Deal with Lavazza for...

Alain Prost on Charles Leclerc – “That kid has guts!”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More