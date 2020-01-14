McLaren confirms launch date for 2020 F1 challenger

McLaren F1 team has now confirmed the launch date for the teams’ MCL35 F1 car that will be presented at the McLaren Technology Centre on Thursday 13 Febuary.

McLaren is the third team this year to confirm their launch plans for the 2020 season, the new car will be unveiled two days after Ferrari launches its car and one day before Alpha Tauri. The McLaren MCL35 is the third and final car to be powered by Renault engine before the team switches to Mercedes engines for the 2021 season.

Lando Norris was filmimg a live promotional video on YouTube at the McLaren Technology Centre where he ‘accidentally filmed’ a meeting and where the viewers saw the announcement for the launch which later had been confirmed by McLaren due to ‘his mistake’.

McLaren has recently confirmed Unilever and the audio equipment supplier Klipsch to be aboard with the team for 2020. Unilever who owns the brand Rexona parted away from ROKiT Williams Racing earlier this year.