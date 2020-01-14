Nissan: Formula E competition has risen to a new level

Nissan have said that they can’t rest in the development of their 2019-20 Formula E package as the level of competition in the series has risen to a new level.

Season six has seen the entry of new teams from manufacturers Porsche and Mercedes, who join Nissan and other car giants such as Audi, BMW and Jaguar in the series.

And while Nissan e.dams were happy with their performance in the opening round of the season in Ad Diriyah, Nissan’s global motorsports director, Michael Carcamo, said that the team had to keep pushing if they were to stay ahead of their rivals.

“Our performance in Riyadh was extremely promising, but we know we have to keep pushing, because the competition in season six has risen to a new level,” Carcamo said.

“We can’t rest on our laurels – we still have a lot of homework to do before we hit the track in Chile.”

And driver Sebastien Buemi said that having performed well in Chile last season, when he grabbed his first pole position for Nissan, he was confident or another strong performance at this weekend’s Santiago ePrix.

The Swiss driver said, “The race weekend in Chile was an important step for our program last year, when we scored our first series pole position.

“Twelve months later, we want to go beyond that performance and target our first win for season six.

“We demonstrated some strong pace at the opening round, and I’m confident our updated powertrain will ensure we remain very competitive.”

Nissan are currently fifth in the team’s championship after Oliver Rowland scored a fourth and fifth place finish in Ad Diriyah, with Buemi still to score a point.