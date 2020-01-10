Porsche’s Formula E Team releases exclusive video documentary

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team has spent months together with a film team to make a video documentary on its road to enter their first season in the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

A 26-minute long documentary was made to highlight the journey to their succesful first round at Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia. Viewers can follow behind the scenes of their operations, interviews with drivers and technicians, and have exclusive insights into the world of Porsche Motorsport.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

“Porsche has enjoyed countless successes at racetracks around the world, not least at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. As such, we have high expectations of ourselves.” Amiel Lindesay said, Head of Operations for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

“Following intense preparations, we have now arrived in the first fully-electric racing series and are also playing a significant role in shaping the future of motorsport in this environment.” André Lotterer, regular driver said.

“In doing so, we are learning all the time, particularly when we go up against the opposition.” Neel Jani added, team-mate with Lotterer.

Credit: TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

“Porsche sees itself as a pioneer in sustainable sporty mobility, battery-powered cars are currently the central issue in the automobile industry, with the goal being to reduce CO2 emissions. We are already on our way to achieving that goal.” commented Malte Huneke, Technical Project Leader at TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Success in the Formula E is not only important for the motorsport and the future of EV cars. The German manufacture introduces many of its innovations from the racetracks into their products.

Porsche’s video documentary: