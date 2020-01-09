RCIB join forces with Laser Tools Racing for 2020 season

Laser Tools Racing have announced at the Autosport International show that Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB) will be one of their main backers for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season.

It is a big year for the team with Aiden Moffat being joined by former champion Ashley Sutton as they pilot two new Infiniti Q50s and after the Insurance Broker have previously backed multiple teams including Laser Tools Racing before, they have increased their sponsorship for the 2020 season.

The new car has been unveiled at the Birmingham based show which takes place all weekend and the new livery has adorned this revealing the company as a title sponsor.

“We are proud to be major sponsors for the exciting driver pairing of Aiden Moffat and Ash Sutton,” said RCIB CEO Mike Joseph. “We have worked with both drivers at the beginning of their BTCC careers and they have now gone on to become great drivers.

“Aiden and Ash are both excellent brand ambassadors for RCIB and are amongst the best drivers on the grid; we are confident that they will achieve great things this year in the Laser Tools Infiniti and we are really excited to be a part of it.”

“I have known Bob Moffat a long time and when I was offered the chance to increase our sponsorship with the team and move to two cars it was an easy decision to make.”

“It’s great to be working with RCIB again,” said Sutton. “They were a big part of making my graduation to the BTCC happen back in 2016. So, to be partnered back up with them again is fantastic and hopefully I can repay them for all their support, but this time behind the wheel of the Infiniti Q50.

“There’s lots going on behind the scenes with the build of two new cars for this upcoming season and I personally can’t wait to get going, I haven’t been this excited for what’s ahead since 2017. It’s great to see the colours of RCIB tie in so well with the addition of the orange on the car, it looks smart and I can’t wait to see what it looks like on track for the first time!”

“It’s great to continue working with RCIB Insurance and Mike Joseph,” said Moffat. “We have been together since my first ever season in the BTCC and have built a great relationship and friendship so to have RCIB as such a big part of this exciting new Laser Tools Racing project with the new Infiniti Q50’s and Ash joining us is really exciting for me.

“This is the most enthused I’ve been for a season. The Laser Tools Racing car is one of the best-looking cars on the grid in my eyes, but we always like to make little changes to keep things fresh, so tying in the RCIB colours with our striking Laser Tools Racing colour scheme makes for a stunning livery!”