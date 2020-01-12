Senna Proctor unveiled as first signing for Excelr8 Motorsport

BTCC race winner Senna Proctor is set to join Excelr8 Motorsport for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season and will pilot the brand new Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance.

Proctor has raced for Power Maxed Racing and Team BMR and so will bring the experience to the team that they didn’t necessarily have in their first season. Excelr8 themselves have a real pedigree having claimed 22 Motorsport titles and they will aim to now have success in their second season in the series.

For Proctor, while he knows that it won’t be race wins and podiums straight away, the lure of being able to lead a new car being developed and brought to the grid was an offer he was really excited about.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Excelr8 Motorsport and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the new Hyundai BTCC car,” said Proctor.

“When Excelr8 contacted me back in September about the possibility of leading a new car development for them I have to say I was honoured.

“Having met the team at Excelr8, it was clear that they share the same ambitions as me of one day lifting the BTCC crown and with my past experience of front-wheel drive we can grow together and make this become a reality over the next few seasons.

“But it’s one step at a time and we are under no illusion that there will be a lot of hard work ahead for 2020, it will be top ten and hopefully podiums finishes to get the ball rolling.

“I am heading into my fourth season in the BTCC and along with the expertise of Excelr8 Motorsport I think we could be a force to be reckoned with in 2020 and beyond.”

“We are delighted to have attracted Senna to our team,” added founder and team owner Justina Williams. “He is proven in BTCC and will now help lead our new Hyundai i30 development. This will ensure that we continue on our journey towards the sharp end of the BTCC grid and in the longer term to be challenging for BTCC titles together.”