Tenders invited for next TOCA engine contract

British Touring Car Championship organisers, TOCA, have opened the tender process for the supply of the next engine from 2022, with the deadline lasting until 20 January.

The current engine supply agreement runs until the end of the 2021 campaign with the next contract due to run from 2022 until the end of 2026.

The new contract will be rewarded in June of this year to ensure that there is enough time to produce a ‘cost-effective engine with proven reliability’ before the start of the 2022 season which can be used by any BTCC team.

The engine has been asked to comply with 2020 technical regulations which specify that a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder in-line unit which fits all current cars while also considering the integration of hybrid systems in the BTCC in a few seasons time.

With the deadline fast approaching, the BTCC have invited interested parties to submit tenders with like alluded to this being picked later on this year when the season begins.