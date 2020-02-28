Audi Sport fighting fit for Marrakesh Formula E round

Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team head to the 2020 Marrakesh ePrix hopeful that they can return to winning ways around Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan after a tough start to season six.

After a difficult weekend in Mexico City, the German manufacturer will now turn its attention to executing a good performance on the streets of Marrakesh.

But after his crash in Mexico City, Daniel Abt is fighting fit again and ready to race in the Audi e-tron FE06. The German crashed in first practice after a software communication problem in his car.

The German said: “The days after the race were pretty tough, so I took a break from everything to recover completely.”

“I had really set my sights high for Mexico, which is one of my absolute favourite races – now I’m trying to make up for that at Marrakesh.”

Audi are currently sixth in the constructors championship after a challenging start to the sixth season of the all-electric championship, some 31 points behind points leaders BMW i-Andretti Motorsport after just four rounds.

But their lead driver Lucas Di Grassi is currently just 15 points behind Mexico City ePrix winner Mitch Evans. While he has not the start to the season he wanted, Di Grassi has made up 31 positions during the first four races.

He said: “The championship is still young, we have four different winners so far, nothing has been decided. What’s important is that we score points even if we catch a less than perfect day.”

“My goal for Marrakesh is a better qualifying, despite the difficult first group. With a grid position in the top 10, anything is possible.”

He visited the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant in the Noor Solar Power Complex in Ouarzazate before heading over the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh.

Audi already have ownership over three solar power plants in Brussels, Gyor in Hungary and San Jose Chippa in Mexico as the German manufacturer know the power of solar power in helping to produce a more sustainable world.

He added: “To see this incredibly large area was extremely impressive.”

“The solar power plant generates twice as much energy each day than what is needed in Marrakesh.”

This year’s edition is the fourth running of the race in Marrakesh as tomorrow’s race will get underway tomorrow at 1330 GMT.