BTCC Hybrid Power set to hit track for first time this summer

by Samuel Gill
Jakob Ebrey Photography
Jakob Ebrey Photography

TOCA, series organiser of the British Touring Car Championship has announced that hybrid power being introduced is running ahead of schedule.

So much so that the project which is set to culminate with the introduction in the 2022 season will have its first run out this summer.

Back in 2018, the BTCC became the first touring car championship in the world to announce the move to hybrid power and to add exact timing, pathway and technical details alongside it with every car as of 2022 boasting hybrid power with the regulations changing as a result.

Cosworth Electronics who are helping to run the design, supply and servicing of this will test an existing race car in June ahead of a public debut during the annual two-day tyre test at Snetterton later on this year.

Further details have been revealed which includes a button to control stored power to use on passing or defending allowing for a new dynamic to be integrated into the ever-growing championship.

Alan Gow, BTCC Chief Executive spoke about the project running ahead of schedule and gave credit to all those involved.

“I’m incredibly pleased with the fantastic progress we are making on this project. One always assumes there will be some hiccups along the way, but so far…nothing. And that’s great testament to the high quality of the technical partners involved – not just Cosworth of course but also Xtrac, PWR, Delta Motorsport, AP Racing and Goodyear.”

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

