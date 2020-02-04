Butcher moves to Motorbase Performance for 2020 season

Reigning Independents Winner, Rory Butcher will return to the British Touring Car Championship this season but it will be at the wheel of a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Butcher took fifth in the overall standings last season alongside three overall wins and six podiums on his way to the Independents title with Cobra Sport AMD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance.

The Fife racer has experience behind the wheel of the Ford Focus for Motorbase Performance albeit in the ST instead of the RS when he made his BTCC debut back in 2017 and now he returns to the team with a different goal in mind.

“David Bartrum and Motorbase launched me on my British touring car journey, and it feels like ‘coming home’ to go back to the team,” said Butcher.



“There are some very exciting plans for the 2020 season and to be in on the ground floor of those developments really motivates me. I have tasted glory in the Independents Trophy, which was a huge achievement, but my sights are set higher. I want more wins, and the overall championship is my aim.



“I know that I might not have the touring car experience of some of the guys out there in but I am working relentlessly to absorb all the information I can and push myself, and Motorbase, forward to go for the biggest prizes we can reach.”

Team Principal David Bartrum spoke ahead of their ninth season and he is glad to pick up not only Butcher but to retain Ollie Jackson who was announced also last week and he said that he always knew he’d be involved with Rory again eventually.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rory back for 2020. We have worked with Rory in GTs in the past and saw his abilities then which lead to us giving him his BTCC debut in 2017.



“We’ve obviously kept a very close eye on his progression since then. Over the last two seasons, he’s learnt a lot and has matured into a driver capable of a championship challenge.



“With Ollie and Rory, we have a great pairing to work with and we’re confident going into the new season. I have quoted on a couple of occasions that Rory was only ever ‘on loan’ and would be back with us one day.



“This year that has proven to be the case and we’re all ready to put the hard work into make 2020 a great season for Motorbase.”