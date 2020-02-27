DTM

DTM move pre-season test due to coronavirus fears

DTM organiser ITR has announced that the pre-season test originally planned for Monza in Northern Italy will be moved to the Hockenheimring in Germany to minimise potential exposure to coronavirus

Yesterday it was announced that the GT Open series would be cancelling its pre-season test in Barcelona.

The DTM test was originally planned for 16-18 March, but will now take place in Hockenheim on 16-19 March.

While the test has been cancelled at Monza, the race weekend is still currently scheduled for 26-28 June.

“It’s become increasingly apparent that the spread and containment of the coronavirus is sadly affecting society in many different and deepening ways,” explained ITR Managing Director Marcel Mohaupt.

“With the safety and well-being of everyone at the forefront of our thinking, we took the decision to relocate our pre-season test to a different venue.

We are extremely grateful to everyone at Monza and Hockenheim for their co-operation in this matter, and we look forward to visiting Italy in the summer for DTM’s first-ever event at this legendary circuit.”

