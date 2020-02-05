Jackson set for BTCC return with Power Maxed Racing, Plato retains seat

Power Maxed Racing have revealed their driver line-up for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season with a long-awaited return confirmed in the form of Mat Jackson.

Jackson will be joined by Jason Plato who remains with the team for the 2020 season with the former double champion aiming to return to the foray in the title fight after ending the 2019 season with a convincing win at Brands Hatch.

For Plato, while he is sad to see Rob Collard leave, he is looking forward to working with Jackson and believes that he can hit 100 wins with the Adam Weaver ran squad.

“It has been a while since I was this excited for the start of the season. I genuinely love my team at PMR; they work unbelievably hard to provide me with the very best car, but also have a lot of fun doing it; it’s a great place to be,” said Plato.

“Adam and Martin have put a very special group of people together that are focused on winning the championship, whilst sensibly making sure they are also building a stable future in the sport. This all helped me get my mojo back in 2019, and I want to reward them all with plenty more race wins. They will be the team I hit 100 wins with, I have no doubt!”

He added: “I am sorry to see Rob leave, as last year was fun, but at the same time I’m very happy about working with Mat again, and really look forward to seeing what we can achieve by working together”

Jackson will return to the series after a two-year absence with the former race winner and multiple championship runner-ups being subject to return rumours ever since. He believed though that PMR was the right team for him with the right driver to partner him again.

“I may have been away from the series temporarily, but thoughts of winning the BTCC were never far away. I have unfinished business and it was critical for me to return with a top team, capable of mounting a consistent title challenge.

“I have received a number of offers during the last two years, but Adam has worked tirelessly to make my return possible with PMR. The team continues to grow in stature, and I have no doubt that they are the team I need to be with, so when the opportunity came to join them and partner with JP again, I was not going to miss out.“