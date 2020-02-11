Jaguar hopeful of more podiums heading to Mexico City

After claiming their first podium of the season in sunny Santiago, Panasonic Jaguar Racing are hopeful that they can carry that momentum into the next Formula E race at this weekend’s Mexico City ePrix.

The Midlands manufacturer are currently fifth in the constructors championship, just 29 points off current series leaders BMW i-Andretti Motorsport after the third race of the season.

James Barclay, Team Director of Panasonic Jaguar Racing said: “Having claimed our first Pole Position and podium of the season in Santiago, we head to Mexico City and round four of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with some positive momentum. So far this season we have demonstrated that the Jaguar I-TYPE 4 is a competitive package.

“The team is working hard to continue the progress we’ve made, and we are focused on competing for more points and podiums. Mitch is on great form and James has made positive improvements in his first three races. The new track layout is quite different, so it is going to add an extra test for all the teams and drivers. We are looking forward to being back in Mexico and taking on this challenge in front of the passionate Mexican fans.”

With the fourth round of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on February 15, Jaguar’s race drivers, Mitch Evans and James Calado, are prepared to capitalize on their early season performance.

Following his pole position and podium finish at the last race in Santiago, Evans is eighth in the championship and heads to Mexico with mixed feelings.

The Newzealander said: “Santiago was a great moment for the team, achieving our first Pole Position and podium this season. Undoubtedly there was some disappointment that the challenges we faced didn’t let us exploit our excellent qualifying performance, but this has only made us more determined.

“We’ve been working extremely hard to ensure we go into this race week fully prepared to get the most out of every session with an eye on achieving more podiums. Tasting the champagne is something I want to do again in Mexico City.”

His British team-mate endured a more challenging weekend in Chile after qualifying poorly once again. But he showed his racing skills to finish in a fine eighth place.

He said: “My main aim will be looking to improve my qualifying result, enabling us to start in a stronger position on the grid. If we can place higher up, I’m confident we will be in a strong position when the chequered flag falls. The I-TYPE 4’s race pace is extremely competitive, and I am determined to push the car and myself to the limits to get the job done.”

Round four of the season gets underway on this Saturday at 1600 local time for the 2020 Mexico City ePrix.