British F3

Josh Skelton joins Chris Dittmann Racing for 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship

by Lauren Taylor
written by Lauren Taylor

Josh Skelton is the first driver to be confirmed to drive for Chris Dittmann Racing in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Skelton had a successful career in British F4 with 15 podiums and two victories the 19-year-old finished fourth overall in 2019. After evaluating his options, including testing a Porsche Carrera Cup GB car with In2Racing, the settled on a move into the next stage of his career with British F3.

Chris Ditterman Racing is heading into the season on a high after taking five wins and twelve podium finishes last season and being the only team to successfully achieve a 1-2 finish.

Skelton was announced by the team at the MSVR Media Day at Brands Hatch. Skelton will also complete further testing at the BRDC British F3 Media Day at Snetterton next week before preparing for the opening race at Oulton Park.

It’s amazing to be teaming up with Chris Dittman Racing this season and I believe they will give me everything I need to push at the front of the field” Skelton said.

After a solid season last year in British F4, we took a break over the winter and looked at our options. We decided the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship was the next step in my career and where I would learn the most”.

The car has a lot more downforce than what I have previously driven, and it will be great to see what the new upgrade kit is like”.

Finally he added, “I can’t wait to get the 2020 season started and I can’t thank CDR or the people around me enough for making this possible”.

The team’s principle, Chris Dittmann added, “Everybody at CDR is delighted to welcome Josh to our BRDC British Formula 3 Championship team ahead of the 2020 season”.

His performance in British F4 over the last two seasons speaks for itself. He’s shown plenty of promise and we’re happy with the initial progress we’ve made together over the winter so far“.

He concluded, “Last year was a very positive one for everybody at the team and were looking ahead to 2020 with optimism”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Lauren Taylor

I am currently studying A level English Language & Literature at QE college, aiming to become a Sports Journalist. I cover a wide range of areas for TCF with my main interests being F1, WRC and GT series.

Related articles

SEASON REVIEW: 2019 F4 British Championship – Maloney seals one of the...

Manaf Hijawi becomes first Jordanian British F3 driver as he signs for...

Double R Racing sign Benjamin Pedersen for 2020 British F3 campaign

Kiern Jewiss retained by Douglas Motorsport for 2020 British F3 season

F4 racer Skelton set for Porsche Carrera Cup GB test with In2Racing

Hillspeed sign Oliver Clarke for their 2020 BRDC British F3 driver line-up

PREVIEW: British F4 – Brands Hatch GP

Foster takes victory as championship rivals Alvarez & Maloney collide

Alvarez draws level on points with Maloney after triumph at wet Silverstone

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More