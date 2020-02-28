Josh Skelton joins Chris Dittmann Racing for 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship

Josh Skelton is the first driver to be confirmed to drive for Chris Dittmann Racing in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

Skelton had a successful career in British F4 with 15 podiums and two victories the 19-year-old finished fourth overall in 2019. After evaluating his options, including testing a Porsche Carrera Cup GB car with In2Racing, the settled on a move into the next stage of his career with British F3.

Chris Ditterman Racing is heading into the season on a high after taking five wins and twelve podium finishes last season and being the only team to successfully achieve a 1-2 finish.

Skelton was announced by the team at the MSVR Media Day at Brands Hatch. Skelton will also complete further testing at the BRDC British F3 Media Day at Snetterton next week before preparing for the opening race at Oulton Park.

“It’s amazing to be teaming up with Chris Dittman Racing this season and I believe they will give me everything I need to push at the front of the field” Skelton said.

“After a solid season last year in British F4, we took a break over the winter and looked at our options. We decided the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship was the next step in my career and where I would learn the most”.

“The car has a lot more downforce than what I have previously driven, and it will be great to see what the new upgrade kit is like”.

Finally he added, “I can’t wait to get the 2020 season started and I can’t thank CDR or the people around me enough for making this possible”.

The team’s principle, Chris Dittmann added, “Everybody at CDR is delighted to welcome Josh to our BRDC British Formula 3 Championship team ahead of the 2020 season”.

“His performance in British F4 over the last two seasons speaks for itself. He’s shown plenty of promise and we’re happy with the initial progress we’ve made together over the winter so far“.

He concluded, “Last year was a very positive one for everybody at the team and were looking ahead to 2020 with optimism”.