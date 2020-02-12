King chooses Team Parker Racing for 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign

Porsche GB 2020/2021 Junior shootout winner Harry King will team up with Team Parker Racing for the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, joining Ryan Ratcliffe and Esmee Hawkey at the team.

The 19-year-old has tastest success throughout his short career so far, in 2017 he took nine podium finishes in the Ginetta Junior Championship before moving to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup in 2018 where he won four times and finished on the podium thirteen times.

In 2019 he returned to take the championship with an impressive eleven victories and sixteen podiums.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

At the end of the year King went up against Luke Browning, Louis Foster, and Lorcan Hanafin in the Porsche GB Junior shootout, and after numerous tests on and off of the circuit was crowned as Porsche GB Junior for 2020 and 2021.

“Team Parker Racing has a very good track record, having been in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB since it started in 2003,” said King. “The team is very professional – I’ve seen that from testing, so it would have been silly not to go with them, especially considering the driver line up.

“Being my first year in the Carrera Cup, having competitive team-mates on test days and race weekends and being able to share relevant data is going to be very useful, as will working with good engineers.

“It is a really exciting time and I can’t wait to get these two years with Porsche underway. I’ve been given a massive opportunity to benefit from the brand’s support both on and off track. My plan for year one is to learn and take everything on board and be like a sponge with all the people around me.

“I’m going into the year with an open mind. I don’t really know where I’ll be compared to the other drivers, but we’ll do as much as we can. I am confident that with my abilities I can challenge for podiums in the second half of the season, but I want to the take the first few races on board, learn about the tyres and get used to longer races, and in the second year I can set myself up to attack and go for the overall championship.”

Further driver announcements are expected from the team in the lead up to the season opener at Donington Park in March.