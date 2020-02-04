Ma travels to Mexico early after Coronavirus outbreak

NIO 333 have confirmed that all team personnel are well ahead of the Mexico City ePrix later this month, with driver Ma Qinghua travelling to Mexico early to go through a quarantine period.

Ma arrived in Mexico on Sunday in order to ensure a fourteen day quarantine period prior to the race on the fifteenth of February.

NIO 333 confirmed that many members of the team returned home to China after the Santiago ePrix for the New Year celebrations.

Since then they have remained in Shanghai following the Chinese government’s advice not to travel after the Coronavirus outbreak, and none have fallen ill.

They also said that they hope to welcome back the Sanya ePrix in future after their home race was cancelled following the spread of the virus.

A statement from the team read, “All the staffs are well and healthy, currently preparing the next round of Mexico City E-Prix.

“We look forward to welcoming Sanya E-Prix back to the 2019-2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s calendar once the situation is improved and we hope to support China in this critical fight by a strong performance on track.”