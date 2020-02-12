BTCC

Mark Blundell Motorsport to join BTCC grid for 2020 season

by Samuel Gill
Photo: BTCC

Mark Blundell Motorsport will join the British Touring Car Championship grid in 2020 after forming an alliance with Shaun Hollamby and his AMD Tuning team who are the reigning Independents’ Champions.

The West-Thurrock outfit will now rebrand as MB Motorsport with the former Formula 1 driver and 1992 24 Hours of Le Mans Winner set to become the team’s Sporting Director.

As a result of the race-winning pedigree both as a Team Principal for Hollamby and as a driver for Blundell, they will hope that success comes both on and off the track.

Mark Blundell
Credit: Indira Flack

Blundell competed in a sole campaign in 2019 and retired soon after but the impression that the championship left on him has now seen him return in a behind the scenes role.

“I made no secret of how impressed I was with the British Touring Car Championship as a platform last year,” said Blundell.

As I found out quite clearly, it is fiercely competitive, and if you ask anyone involved, it’s that unpredictable race result that is a huge attraction.

“Last year, together with my team at our sports management and marketing agency, MB Partners, we proved the value that the series can have for a number of major global brands, and the forming of MB Motorsport this year will allow us to further these partnerships and build on those relationships.

“Having reached this stage of my career, I love being involved in motorsport and this opportunity is a new challenge for me and one that opens channels for our managed driver portfolio at MB Partners and many of our commercial partners. I have a huge amount of respect for Shaun and his team who run an excellent operation, so working with them and forming MB Motorsport together provides us with a huge platform to build from both on and off the track.”

Mark Blundell BTCC 2019
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Hollamby will continue as Team Principal and he is looking forward to the partnership and working with Blundell to utilise his experience both on and off the track.

“Working with Mark and MB Partners last year was of huge benefit to us as a team, and this announcement signals the start of a new and really exciting chapter of our time in the BTCC,” said Hollamby.

“Mark found out firsthand just how tough this Championship can be, but he brought with him a new level of detail, processes and the highest of standards to our operation.”

“I have known Mark for a number of years, and we have always spoken about how we could work together – now we are finally getting the chance to do so formally. Our hope is that combining our pedigree within the BTCC, Mark’s experience and profile, and MB Partners’ commercial expertise can really take our whole operation to a new level and it is one we cannot wait to get started with.”

Jake Hill and Sam Osborne will anchor the teams efforts this season, with unveilings planned in the run-up to the official pre-season test day on 17 March before the season begins on 28/29 March at Donington Park.

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

