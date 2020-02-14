Formula 1

Mercedes unveil 2020 Formula 1 title challenger at Silverstone

by Ed Spencer
Photo Credit: Lat Images

Mercedes Benz AMG Motorsport has launched the new car that they are hoping will challenge for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship once again, the W11 at Silverstone earlier today.

After revealing their new livery on Monday at the Royal Automobile Club in London, the launch of the W11 was a low key affair with the new car being presented at Silverstone before being taken for a morning shakedown session by Valtteri Bottas whilst reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton will get his first taste of the new car in the afternoon.

In its tenth season of Formula 1 after re-entering the series through the purchase of Brawn GP in late 2009, Mercedes will hope that the new W11 will be able to keep the run of six driver’s and six constructor’s championships going before the new regulations arrive in 2021.

The new car will be the first to carry Ineos sponsorship with the companies’ logo and bespoke red background now spotted on the car’s airbox above the driver, whilst one of the car’s arrows will remain red as a tribute to the late Niki Lauda who passed away in May of last year.

  • Credit:Mercedes Benz
  • Credit:Mercedes Benz
  • Credit:Mercedes Benz
  • Credit: LAT Images
  • Credit: LAT Images
Ed Spencer

I write a little bit about F1, don't hold back with views.

