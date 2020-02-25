Preining and Makowiecki get Porsche Formula E test call up

This weekend the Formula E series heads to Morocco for the Marrakesh E-Prix and on the Monday after the race an official test will take place, giving rookies the chance to get their hands on the current cars.

Porsche works driver Frédéric Makowiecki is well known for his GT sport glory, but will get the chance to drive the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Porsche 99X that is usually occupied by Neel Jani and André Lotterer.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in the rookie test for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team in Marrakech,” said Makowiecki. “I was already able to gain initial experience in the simulator. Now it’s time to put what I’ve learned into performance on the track.

“Compared to the GT race cars that I usually drive on the track, it will certainly be a change. Even though I already took part in the rookie test in Marrakech in 2018, I feel like a newcomer.

“The vehicles have developed enormously since then. That’s why I’m very excited to see how the Porsche 99X Electric feels. I’m definitely looking forward to my first assignment.”

Joining the Frenchman is 21-year-old development driver Thomas Preining, also from a GT sport background, recently competing in FIA WEC and the ADAC GT Masters, getting firsthand experience of endurance classics such as 6 Hours of Fuji, the 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“After spending a few hours in the racing simulator, I can’t wait to finally get out on the track with the Porsche 99X Electric,” said the Austrian. “It is very exciting for me to be part of the Porsche Formula E project as a test and development driver.

“At the season opener in Diriyah, I was there to internalise the processes and procedures on the racetrack. I hope that I can provide the team in Marrakech with further important insights.”