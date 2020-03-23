2020 Euro RX Super1600 entrants revealed

This year marks the seventeenth edition of the FIA European Super1600 Rallycross Championship and now the permanent drivers for the 2020 season have been revealed, featuring 16 confirmed drivers to battle for the title for when the season gets under way later this year.

Volland Racing KFT team is back to hunt for a hat-trick of titles, winning the championship in 2018 with Rokas Baciuška and last season with Aydar Nuriev. Four out of five drivers are remaining with the team from last season.

Russian’s Artur Egorov is one of them who will continue to drive one of the Audi A1 cars, he ended last year in third overall in the standings.

Gergely Márton from Hungary is also staying with the team after becoming the championship runner-up last year, he is now looking to take his Audi A1 to the top this season.

Credit: Volland Racing

Swiss driver Yuri Belevskiy who won the only Euro RX stand-alone event since 2014 last year at Estering will also remain with the team in one of the Audi A1’s.

Timur Shigabutdinov is the fourth driver that remains with Volland Racing for this season, hoping to be one of the drivers who could chase down the title last season alongside Nuriev.

The newcomer in the team is the Russian’s Marat Knyazev, switching over from AG Team to enter the fifth Audi A1.

FIA European Rally Championship legend Jan Cérny from Czech Republic is one of the newcomers who will make the debut in the class this season, he joined together with the Czech team Pajr S.R.O to drive a one of a kind Škoda Citigo.

Estonian’s Janno Ligur, who currently holds the record for being longest active current drivers in the series, will also return for another full-season in his brand-new Škoda Fabia built by Ligur Racing.

Credit: Ligur Racing

Josef Šusta is also one of the drivers who has been active for a long period, he will be entering with his own team Josef Šusta ACCR Czech Team in the Škoda Fabia.

Czech driver is Marcel Suchý returns once again and will be entering this season in a Škoda Fabia with Jihočeský Autoklub V AČR.

Represting the Norwegian flag is Marius Bermingrud, he was one of the last drivers to be announced before the entry lists were published. He will be driving an Italian made Alfa Romeo Mito provided by Tedak Racing.

Another newcomer to the championship is the Russian’s Mikhail Simonov, he is entered in a Renault Twingo with Bragin Racing Team.

Credit: OHSRX

The second Norwegian to represent the country is Ole Henry Steinsholt who is returning for his second full-season his team-built Škoda Fabia. The multiple Crosscart champion is keen to be taking home several victories this season.

Pavel Vimmer from Czech Republic is one of the most respected driver in the class, he returns for another full-season in a Škoda Fabia with his team ACCR Diana Czech Team.

Poland’s Radoslaw Raczkowski is the only Polish driver to take part this season, he and the Automax Motorsport will be hunting down the crown with a Škoda Fabia.

2019 RX Academy Champion Rasmus Tuominen from Finland chose to enter the championship instead of RX2 International Series as his prize award. He will be driving a Renault Twingo provided by Set Promotion, which is the most successful Super1600 team in the history.

Credit: Set Promotion

The entry list is not complete without Hungarian’s Zsolt SZÍJJ Jolly, the legend is back for another year in a Škoda Fabia and his team Speedy Motorsport.

More drivers will be announced over the next few weeks that will be entering selected rounds throughout the season.

The Super1600 season-opener was set to be held at World RX of Catalunya but as that event and the following one at World RX or Montalegre both got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The start will hopefully be held at Höljes in July.