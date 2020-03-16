Brett Moffitt injured in motocross accident

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt suffered leg fractures in a motocross bike accident on Saturday, his GMS Racing team announced Monday.

“GMS Racing No. 23 driver Brett Moffitt is recovering from surgery following an accident Saturday on a motocross bike in which he suffered a fracture in both of his legs,” a team statement read. “Moffitt is in very good spirits and his doctors expect a full recovery. Rehabilitation is estimate to take up to six to eight weeks.

“GMS Racing wishes Moffitt a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to his return.”

Moffitt is currently fourth in Truck Series points after two races. Although he has yet to record a top-ten finish (his best run being thirteenth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), he has recorded stage points on three occasions. The 2018 Truck Series champion moved to GMS in 2019, where he scored four wins and reached the Championship Round before finishing third in the standings.

The Iowa native has also run all four Xfinity Series races in 2020. Driving for Xfinity newcomer Our Motorsports, he has three top twenties, including a best finish of fourteenth at Auto Club Speedway.

Although recovery is expected to last up to eight weeks, the process will presumably not affect Moffitt’s playoff hopes at the current moment. The NASCAR season has been in limbo since officials announced races would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended public events of at 50 or more people be suspended for the next eight weeks, aligning with Moffitt’s recovery schedule.