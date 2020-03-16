BTCC

Bushell set for Brands Hatch test to ‘evaluate’ return to championship

by Samuel Gill
Mike Bushell is set to return to the championship in his Team HARD. Volkswagen CC next Saturday at Brands Hatch for a test, it has been revealed through his Facebook.

Bushell who has been replaced by Howard Fuller for the season opener at Donington Park will use this as a chance to ‘evaluate’ his return to the championship when he is fit again.

This comes after he was found to be suffering from Myocarditis for the second time which saw him be airlifted to hospital while on holiday in Chambery, France after confirming his full-time return to the championship.

He gave the following update on his condition with many fans wondering when he’d return to the wheel when the season begins.

“I will return to the BTCC driving seat on Saturday, 21st of March at Brands Hatch in the Team HARD. VW CC to evaluate my return to the championship,” said Bushell.

“It gives me the chance to feedback on all the changes the team has made to the car at their recent Spain test”

“I’m continually evaluating my fitness, pushing what the doctors say. I feel I am in the best shape I have been in a long time and have regained a lot of the weight that was lost whilst at my worst “

Samuel Gill

