MB Motorsport set to join forces with Blue Square in new naming rights partnership for 2020 season

MB Motorsport unveiled their livery for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season with a partnership with award-winning retail marketing agency Blue Square set to join forces with the team in a new naming rights partnership.

Now known as MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square, they take forward their partnership with Sporting Director Mark Blundell who was involved with the company last season when he made his BTCC debut and ultimately his last season of racing.

“Strengthening our relationship with Blue Square is a real coup for the whole MB Motorsport team,” said Blundell. “The coming season will see some changes in the way we work as a team and who we work with, and we can draw on Blue Square’s experience in how we can do this most effectively.

“Our partnership with Blue Square extended well beyond the track last year, which will be no different in 2020. Their expertise in accelerating brand performance complements our own sports agency work and we are looking forward to aligning on numerous projects across the year. They’re a high energy, high performing agency and those are two standards which will be holding ourselves to as a team this year too.”

Their logo will adorn their Honda Civic Type R FK2‘s which will be driven by Jake Hill and Sam Osborne, with Esmee Hawkey also unveiled earlier this week as their development driver in a news-heavy week for the team.

Their colours will be blue, red and yellow which is a fixture of Mark Blundell as a driver and also pays tribute to the Peugeot 905 which was driven by him in the 1992 Le Mans 24 Hours which acts as one of the finest moments of his career.

They will also have multiple specialist channel partners who will feature on the livery of their Honda with these being revealed at Silverstone on 17 March at the Official BTCC Pre-Season Test Day.