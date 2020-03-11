RX Cartel returns with GCK Megane’s as Bakkerud sets sights on title

Following the announcement that RX Cartel would not be returning to the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship with the EKS Audi S1’s Andreas Bakkerud and Liam Doran have confirmed they will be reuniting to continue the story with Monster Energy RX Cartel run by GC Kompetition in a pair of Renault Megane’s.

Bakkerud returns with renewed determination after finishing the 2019 championship in the runner-up spot, despite finishing on the same points as champion Timmy Hansen.

“First off, I’m proud to sign my eighth season in a row in a Supercar – it’s pretty insane. I’m very pleased that I’ll be driving with GCK in 2020, continuing the Monster Energy RX Cartel story too. GCK has been a breath of fresh air in World RX since joining the sport, and I know the potential this car and this team have,” Bakkerud said.

“I tested the GCK Megane RS RX after Cape Town RX 2018 and have been in contact with GCK ever since, so it’s great to finally be able to work together. Plus, last time I drove a Renault I became European Champion, so why not bring the title home again this time?”

While the Norwegian is in a confident mood he knows the 2020 season is going to be tough, especially with the announcement today that former double champion Johan Kristoffersson will be returning to the series.

“I take my task very seriously – I know I’m here to win races and hopefully do well in the standings, but I respect the fact this championship keeps getting stronger and it won’t be easy. But it will be fun.”

Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

Liam Doran will be reunited with GCK after running with the team in four races at the end of the 2018 season. Doran took one third-place finish in 2019 along with another four semi-final appearances, the British Bomb is looking forward to the year ahead already.

“The RX Cartel is back. I’m stoked to be racing again this year. Last year had some real ups and downs for me and Andreas – I really wanted to get a win but it just didn’t happen. This year there are no excuses,” the Brit said.

“Teaming up with GCK will be great. I drove the Mégane RS RX in 2018 and we really got on, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back behind the wheel. Last year I struggled to get to grips with the car (the Audi S1), so to get back in something I know will be great – and with all the developments made on the car since I last drove it, I have high expectations.

“We ended last year on what seemed like a bit of a low with Andreas missing out on the title, but all in all 2019 was a massive success for us and I’m sure we can carry that momentum into 2020 with GCK.”