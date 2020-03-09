Simpson set to put racing career on hold for 2020 BTCC season

There has been much discussion on social media between fans of the British Touring Car Championship as to Matt Simpson’s 2020 entry, but today he confirmed that he is set to put his racing career on hold.

Simpson’s own team Simpson Racing appeared on the TBL list in pre-season and remains the only free spot on the entry list for the 2020 season which begins on March 28/29 at Donington Park.

Simpson posted a message (below) on Facebook earlier today to rule out his involvement on the grid.

He has confirmed that this is due to his son beginning karting, he has hence decided to spend more time involved in that aspect of racing while also spending time with his family.

Further to various social media posts and messages being received, I think it is only right that I update you all. Over… Posted by Simpson Racing on Monday, 9 March 2020

As a result of Simpson’s announcement, series organisers TOCA confirmed that it has reclaimed the TBL previously held by the team.

While they received the entry deposit on time in November, Simpson’s decision means the entry will go unused for 2020 and not reissued.