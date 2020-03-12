Team HARD Racing reveal return of RCIB Insurance in new liveries for 2020 season

Team HARD. Racing in hitting the track at Guadix Circuit in Barcelona yesterday (10 March) unveiled their liveries for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season.

Alongside this, they revealed the return of Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB) as title partner as their Volkswagen CC‘s began three days of testing led by race winner Jack Goff, with Howard Fuller joining him in Spain after regular driver Mike Bushell was ruled out of the start of the season due to medical reasons.

Tony Gilham, Managing Director of Team HARD. Racing was delighted to continue their relationship with RCIB CEO Mike Joseph: “Mike and I have a great working relationship and have been friends for ten years now. Mike has supported the team and helped us grow to where we are today. It’s great to have his full backing for the 2020 season, it’s a great compliment to our team’s business hub and marketing capabilities.

“It was important to retain Mike and RCIB as a partner to the team as we finally feel that we are ready to capitalise on our potential. I can’t thank Mike enough for his support over the last ten years and I’m excited to repay his trust as we kick on from a positive end to the 2019 season!”

Jack Goff has been a driver who has long been backed by RCIB and he is glad to have their backing again: “It’s brilliant to have RCIB back on board, they were with me in my first season with Team HARD. Racing in 2013 where I achieved my first podium in the BTCC. They were then with us again in 2019 when we had the first win for Team HARD. Racing so you could say the three of us have a very special relationship.

“Their support means a huge amount to me and the team and I am incredibly proud to carry their logos on my car once again in the 2020 BTCC season. I am looking forward to a successful season on and off-track together as we push harder than ever before to mix it at the sharp end!”

In terms of their other drivers, Nicolas Hamilton is out there in Spain with Goff and Fuller but of course is backed by ROKIT with his car being adorned in a red livery as a result while Carl Boardley in his BMW 1 Series is taking part in a separate unofficial test at Brands Hatch.