Envision Virgin Racing fills the hole of real racing with Marbula-E series

Race winning Formula E outfit Envision Virgin Racing are aiming to get the ball rolling by offering fans some light-hearted entertainment by the launch of the Marbula-E Series.

Dubbed the ‘pinnaball of motorsport’, the inagural event will take place on April 18 at 1100 BST around the Paris ePrix circuit as the real-life Paris ePrix was meant to take place tomorrow.

Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director, explained: “Normally, when we talk about marbles in motorsport we’re referring to those fragments of tyre rubber deposited on the track, but in this case we’re talking about something very different.”

“Obviously, we are all going through very unsettling times right now but as we’ve seen with the growth of esports and virtual horse racing, people still need sources of entertainment – and sport plays such an important part of that. As I say to my team, everyone’s mental wellbeing is so crucial during this lockdown period and we hope this puts a virtual smile on the faces of all our fans and many others. People might think we’ve lost our marbles but actually we’re just racing them!”

He added: “The concept might not be that serious, but the production and set-up is. Like the actual races, events will include a qualifying session, scale replicas of the circuits, grandstands, TV-style graphics and even commentary from the voice of Formula E Jack Nicholls. Races – or M-Prix as we like to call them – will feature 12 marbles, with Envision Virgin Racing in the team’s iconic purple. Sadly, there’s no Attack Mode or FanBoost, but we’re working on that!”

Joined by partners Jelle’s Marble Runs and ABB FIA Formula E, the inaugural marvle racing series aims to provide light-hearted enterianment around a constructed version of Circuit des Invalides.

Coverage of the Paris M-Prix will be available to the fans on the team’s Facebook and YouTube channels from 1100 BST.

Formula E’s first ever esports competition, Race At Home Challenge, will follow on Formula E’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter platforms.