Formula E extend season suspension to end of June

by Scott Douglas
Credit: Formula E

Formula E organisers and the FIA have confirmed that they have had to extend the suspension of the 2019-20 season until the end of June.

Current containment measures following the outbreak of the Coronavirus have meant that they believe it will be impossible to go racing before July, meaning that the Berlin ePrix which was due to take place on June 21 has been cancelled.

Series organisers had originally designated June and July as the months in which racing would resume, with only May being a doubt.

They have now said that it is a doubt whether they will be able to race in July, but that they hope to stage several more races once it is safe to do so.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, series founder Alejandro Agag said he still aiming to hold five to six races this season.

He commented, “For us, it would be great if we can finish the season with more races. That’s the objective. Will we be able to? We don’t know.

“Right now, it seems that probably or maybe yes. We may be able to get going in July, in August, in September. So we have those months to organise races.

“I think another five or six races in Europe or in one of those places [Jakarta or Seoul] is our objective and anything is achievable at this point.

“All the cities, obviously, we have a very close relationship with them. We’ve been always in contact with the cities, and everything is basically postponed by a year.”

