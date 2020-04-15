Mahindra Racing launches Driven by Design competition on World Art Day

Mahindra Racing are calling on all its passioneers from across the world to send in their creations as part of its Driven by Design competition.

The fifth year of Driven by Design opened today as World Art Day at 1000 BST and closes on May 1 2020 and 2359 BST.

Mahindra are calling on people to get inventive with their ‘isolation creations’, which can include any type of art; from drawing, written pieces, musical scores and model cars.

The team’s favourite pieces will be featured on Mahindra Racing’s social media platforms, using art to bring fans together during this global lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing said: “We’ve been asking our creative fans to be involved in our Driven by Design campaign since the 2016/17 season. This year, we want submissions to include all forms of creativity so we can celebrate the diversity of talent out there.

“For the last five years I’ve enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can’t wait to see what pieces of art we receive. Mahindra Racing has really enjoyed working with Popbangcolour on our race posters so far this season, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Ian Cook on this campaign.”

As inspiration, the team have teamed up with Ian Cook from Popbangcolour, who will present three tutorials to help get the creative juices flowing for fans around the world on April 17, 22 and 27 at 1400 BST.

He will start by drawing the Mahindra M6Electro race car and the Mahindra Bear (team mascot) in the style of his recent Continuous Cars artwork. He will then incorporate different media and household items that people can use to create art in the following two tutorials.

Ian Cook from Popbangcolour said: “I’ve been working with Mahindra Racing, creating its race posters for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, so to be involved in the Driven by Design campaign is a natural and exciting progression. I’m really hoping our tutorials inspire artists of all ages to have fun creating unique pieces of artwork and will be something that all the family can join in with.”

Previous Driven by Design capaigns include designing the race car Mahindra M3 Electro livery, a special race suit for the Berlin ePrix for both Nick Heidfeld and Pascal Wehrlein and a helmet for Jerome D’ Ambrosio at last year’s Marrakesh ePrix.

People are being asked to send their entries to [email protected] or to send them to Mahindra Racing’s social media channels.

For further information, see their dedicated online page: mahindraracing.com/dbd