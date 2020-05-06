“I don’t think it would be the same if we have less rallies” – Mäkinen on 2020 WRC Season

Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Principal Tommi Mäkinen has said he will do everything he can to ensure as many FIA World Rally Championship rounds are completed as possible this year.

The four-time world champion is willing to look at all the options in order to get the WRC up and running once lockdown and travel restrictions are eased.

Mäkinen said: “I’m pretty open on what we have to do to finish the season. It would be nice to do that and to get as many rallies as we can from this year. I don’t think it would be the same if we have less rallies.

“Somehow I would like to see us continue [this year]. Now we are all just waiting and watching. When we come to do the next rally, I don’t think we can have any excuses – the cars will be better prepared than they ever have been before!”

Safari Rally Kenya is the next scheduled event for the WRC on 16-19 July. The rally returns to the world championship for the first time since 2002.

Mäkinen won the Kenyan classic at his debut to the event in 1996 and he expects conditions to be very tough: “Of course everything is going to be a little bit more challenging than it was before, but we are prepared to do whatever is needed to get there. I would say it’s not going to be the easiest case.”

So far, three events have been completed in the 2020 WRC season whilst Rally Portugal has been cancelled and Rally Italy and Rally Argentina postponed.