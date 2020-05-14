Sainz Confirmed at Ferrari For 2021

Carlos Sainz Jr. will drive for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz will replace, the four-time World Champion on a two year deal at the team for 2021 and 2022, which will see him partner Charles Leclerc, in one of Ferrari’s youngest driver pairings in history.

The news of Sainz’s place at Ferrari came after Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed at McLaren F1 Team and so was Sainz’s departure.

Sainz spoke expressed his excitement on the move but knows that he still has this season to deal with before he joins the Scuderia.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season.“

Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari Team Principal is excited for Sainz to join the team as he has shown his talent through his five years of F1, which saw him take a podium last season at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

“I’m pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship. With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.“

Binotto, also spoke on what this means for Ferrari, explaining it starts a new period for the team, as they aim to get to the front of Formula 1 once again. Which they missed out on in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

“We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves”