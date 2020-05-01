Seoul to host round two of Marbula-E Series

Following an exciting inaugural round of the Marbula-E Series around the Paris M-Prix circuit, the series around the Seoul M-Prix.

Held in conjunction with Jelle’s Marble Runs and ABB FIA Formula E, zero emission marble racing aims to add light relief amid the temporary global lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director, said: “I’m glad that the fans enjoyed the first round of Marbula-E as much as I did! It’s a shame that we didn’t make it onto the podium, but we’ve got another chance to make it this weekend at the virtual Seoul track.

“The content sums up the ethos of our team, it’s incredibly fun and I’ll definitely be live tweeting along again! The quality of the production from Jelle’s is incredible, I especially love the grandstands, and it’s great to have Woodsie on-board with Jack [Nicholls] for this upcoming race.”

The inagural Paris M-Prix was won by Mercedes with Venturi and BMW completing the top three after a frenetic race throughout the field and more of the same is expected for tomorrow’s race.

The upcoming round sees Marbles commentator Greg Woods, aka. Woodsie join ABB FIA Formula E commentator Jack Nicholls for the second round of the series.

Fans can catch the Seoul M-Prix on the team’s Facebook channel on Saturday May 2 at 1100 BST.

