Vandoorne bags first win of Race At Home Challenge series

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne has claimed his first win of the season in the Race At Home Challenge at the virtual New York City ePrix.

The Belgian started on pole position for the fourth time this season and after a chaotic race behind, he finally converted it into victory.

After starting seventh on the grid, Pascal Wehrlein recovered nicely to finish third ahead of Berlin winner Oliver Rowland in third.

This win now means that Vandoorne leads on 105 points, just two points clear of Wehrlein with two races left to run in a double-header season finale next weekend.

Meanwhile, another sub-par race for Maxmillian Gunther sees the the Andretti driver fall further out of championship contention on just 73 points.

The field was reduced to 23 drivers after Daniel Abt was fired by Audi for getting professional gamer Lorenz Hoerzing to take his place at the last race streamed live one week ago.

The Race At Home Challenge concludes next weekend with a double-header season finale.

The virtual racing series raises money for UNICEF’s coronavirus fund and features all the professional Formula E drivers.

Meanwhile, Kevin Siggy won his third race of the series in the challenge grid to pull further ahead at the top of the championship with just the double-header season finale next weekend left to run.

The winner of the challenge grid standings will get the chance to run a Formula E car in real life when racing gets back underway.