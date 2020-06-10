Audi On Top Once Again as DTM Testing Continues at the Nürburgring

Audi‘s Ferdinand Habsburg was fastest on the third day of DTM Series testing at the Nürburgring ahead of team-mates Nico Müller and Jamie Green.

The Austrian is hopeful of the potential the season can bring for him, with the Audi RS 5 DTM having been the class of the field over the past few seasons.

“Considering that I have the most competitive car on the grid at my disposal, winning races just has to be the goal,” said Habsburg. “And the same goes for the championship. Only someone who sets himself high goals can also be successful.”

Elsewhere in the Audi camp, Loïc Duval was set to be at the wheel today however after managing 90 minutes of action yesterday was replaced by team-mate Mike Rockenfeller as a collar bone break the Frenchman sustained weeks ago caused him pain. Duval is expected to return to the wheel for the final day on Thursday.

“It was a long day. We had rain. It was my first day in the car with my livery, having driven the car of my teammate Loïc Duval yesterday,” said Rockenfeller. “We tried many things, but we also had handling issues. However, that is part of testing.”

At BMW, the changes that have had to be made due to the Coronavirus were apparent. The drivers’ physiotherapists dressed in protective gloves and overalls, as well as masks and safety glasses as the series adapts to what is now required.

With how long it has been since the drivers have been at the wheel of their cars, they have been keen to get the mileage in and have one more day left in this test to get to grips with them.

Due to the unique scenario of 2020, development has taken place elsewhere with many drivers impressed with the improvements made over the extended winter.

BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde was the best placed driver for the Bavarian outfit and, said: “A good day of testing for me today with a lot of track time. We have ticked off many things. I am really happy with the car and the development over the winter.”

2020 DTM Series: Nürburgring Testing – Day 3