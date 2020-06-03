BMW Prepares for 2020 with livery launches

With the confirmation of the revised 2020 DTM Series calendar earlier today, BMW has revealed the liveries its drivers will be sporting this year and the sponsors that will support their journey.

Of the six BMW M4 DTM, five of them will being sporting the well known and familiar colours of the manufacturers premium partners of Shell, BMW Bank, CATL, Schaeffler and ZF. Newcomer for this season is iQOO.

“We are very happy to have our strong partners at our side, even in difficult times like these,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “The corona pandemic also put the brakes on the DTM, and when the season can finally start, it will be under different conditions than we are used to.

“That is why we are all the more grateful for the loyalty and ongoing support of our partners. It shows once again that we are one team, we stand together and we fight together for success. The modified DTM calendar makes us look forward to the start of the season even more. Together with our partners, we are ready to give everything in the 2020 season.”











The machines the BMW drivers will be the wheel of this year.





For his second year in the DTM, Sheldon Van der Linde will be at the wheel of the Shell BMW M4 DTM as they enter their sixth year as partners. BMW newcomer, Lucas Auer will take the wheel of the BMW Bank M4 DTM. The other newcomer to the team, Jonathan Aberdein will take to track in the CATL BMW M4 DTM.

Two-time champion Marco Wittmann will remain with the Schaeffler BMW M4 DTM he was accustomed to last year. Also sticking with what they already know, Philipp Eng will once again be at the wheel of the ZF BMW M4 DTM. The pair were the most success duo for the team last year, clocking up five wins between them.

New Premium Partner, iQOO will adorn Timo Glock‘s iQOO BMW M4 DTM.

Elsewhere Akrapovič, Becker Carbon, BMW M Performance Parts, H&R, Randstad and

RoboMarkets remain on board as Official Partners. Puma will continue to kit out the

teams, drivers and employees of BMW M Motorsport as Official Supplier.

Subject to approval, the season will be getting underway at the Norisring on the 10-12 July.