DTM Testing Underway at the Nürburgring

Preparations for the 2020 DTM Series are underway with the teams heading to the Nüburgring to carry out a four-day test schedule.

The test got underway on Monday morning with BMW‘s Philipp Eng fastest from Audi‘s Robin Frijns. The next best placed BMW was Sheldon van der Linde in sixth placed just ahead of team-mate Marco Wittmann.

Slowest of the nine runners was DTM newcomer Robert Kubica who was 1.3 seconds slower than Eng.

With the season being delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, teams have not yet had the opportunity to compare data collated in simulations with the on track reality.

Changes have had to be made to ensure the health and safety of everyone taking part is considered given the current situation.

“First of all, a big compliment to all those who have prepared such a safety concept to ensure that we can carry out official tests here,” said Eng. “Super to get back into the garage, to smell the fuel. A super day, I found my way pretty well. We have finished our job list.”

In the hopes of preventing cars from going airborne falling high speed spins and accidents, for this season the DTM has introduced a “HYLO” device which is to prevent ‘High Yaw Lift-Off’. Yaw refers to the angle around the Z-axis of the vehicle.

New rear wing mounts with an increased surface area and a stronger profile which have been designed to achieve a bigger recoil effect when the vehicle skids out.

The so called ‘shoe box’

A development for 2020 sees one of the controlled parts on the cars now being made from natural fibre rather than carbon fibre. The ‘shoe box’ as it is called, sits at the rear of the cars. Changing the materials brings with it a number of positive effects: the reduced temperature required for the manufacturing process which in turn leads to a significant reduction of CO2 emissions, as well the rigidity of the components is higher and its splintering characteristics are enhanced.

This is to prevent the spreading of dangerous debris on track.

Results – DTM Test – Nürburgring: Monday