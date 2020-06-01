Layout switched for Brands Hatch BTCC events

The two scheduled British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) events which take place at Brands Hatch have had a small change, with the layouts set to switch between the two meetings.

Due to the ever changing situation when it comes to Coronavirus and the season not starting in it’s usual schedule, Brands Hatch’s Grand Prix circuit will now switch to a Summer date for the first time in the BTCC since 1996.

This is due to the Indy layout being able to accommodate a lack of daylight hours on the potential 14/15 November finale compared to the usual Grand Prix circuit.

Also in a meeting with the team, it was agreed to not use the Goodyear option tyre for 2020 with the medium compound now being used at all events with the exception of as usual, Thruxton where the hard compound will be used.

This is mainly due to the likelihood of back-to-back events and increased workloads for teams, due to the schedule changing with Coronavirus meaning that TOCA have made the decision to aid the teams during this challenging period.