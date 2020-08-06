Barry Boes third confirmed SST newcomer for Road America

Another driver has thrown his hat into the ring for Saturday’s Stadium Super Trucks‘ Road America races. On Wednesday night, the series revealed sports car racer Barry Boes will make his SST début in the #32 truck.

As Boes opened in a blog post from November 2018, “For my entire life, I’ve loved sportscars. And for most of my life, I’ve wanted to race cars. But how? I had no idea. Finally, in August of 2018, I found a way to race. It turns out that there’s a club race track near me. This club is kind of like a country club (except way, way, way less expensive). It has a race track. And it has an inexpensive racing series.”

The motocross rider made the jump to four-wheel vehicles with Spec Miatas and competed in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) and Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) in 2019. In February, he scored the Hoosier SCCA Super Tour GT2 class and overall win at Circuit of the Americas in a Ford Mustang for ARX Motorsports. Boes went on to win that year’s Super Tour championship by three points and participate in the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway.

He also began racing in the Trans-Am Series‘ TA2 class in 2019, and he discussed the experience of piloting such a vehicle in detail on his blog. His latest start is an eleventh-place finish at Sebring International Raceway in March.

Off the track, he is the president of Dripping Springs, Texas-based Accios Data, which has sponsored his racing efforts.

Boes will not be the only SST newcomer at Elkhart Lake. Series founder Robby Gordon‘s son Max and open-wheel racer Zoey Edenholm are also set for their débuts. Since the series began competing at Road America in 2018, the three will be the fifth, sixth, and seventh drivers to make their maiden start on the road course: Greg Biffle and Tommy Dawson débuted in 2018, while John Holtger and Christopher Polvoorde did so in 2019.

Two races will take place on Saturday, 8 August. The first is scheduled to kick off before the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ Henry 180, while the second is due to begin after the Trans-Am event. Other drivers confirmed to race on Saturday include Holtger and Bill Hynes.