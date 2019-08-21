Christopher Polvoorde to make SST debut at Road America

Christopher Polvoorde will join John Holtger in making his Stadium Super Trucks début at Road America. On Wednesday, the series announced the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series driver will compete at the Wisconsin-based track in the #100 Continental Tire truck.

A native of Southern California, Polvoorde races in the LOORRS’ Pro Lite Division, a series that also features other SST veterans like former full-time driver Blade Hildebrand and 2013 racer Brock Heger. Polvoorde finished third in the division’s 2018 standings, with champion Ryan Beat also making his SST début in the Continental Tire truck in the 2019 season opener at Circuit of the Americas. The 19-year-old Polvoorde, who also won the series’ Rookie of the Year in 2017, is currently fifth in the Pro Lite points.

Prior to racing in Pro Lite, he competed in LOORRS’ Mod Karts, where he won the Challenge Cup in 2016.

On Instagram, Polvoorde commented, “I’m so stoked to get behind the wheel for some actual racing!! Big thank you to @continental_tire for the opportunity”.

Polvoorde will be the fifth driver to drive the Continental Tire truck, currently in its inaugural SST season. After Beat piloted the truck (numbered 51) to third- and sixth-place finishes in Austin, two-time series champion Sheldon Creed swept the Texas Motor Speedway rounds and scored a podium at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in the renumbered #2. Sports car racer Ryan Eversley drove the #43 Continental truck at Honda Indy Toronto in his first SST start.

The truck was renumbered to #100 to promote Continental Tire’s $100 prepaid card deal with Visa. NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle enjoyed a podium finish during the series’ first trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, while Eversley took a podium of his own in SST’s return to the track.