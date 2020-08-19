Cammish aims for silverware at Oulton Park – “My goal is to take as many points off Turkington”

Dan Cammish will aim to return to form this weekend at Oulton Park after a ‘frustrating’ Brands Hatch which saw him take the Race One win but go downhill from there.

Cammish from there though was blighted by technical issues which saw him arrest a strong start to end up in 19th and a retirement followed in Race Three.

He is looking forward to getting back up and running again after a weekend off at a track which saw him take two podium finishes last year. It is one that is strong for Halfords Yuasa Racing and he hopes to take it to leader Colin Turkington.

“Brands was frustrating for me after such a good start to the day taking the race one win,” said Cammish. “A minor technical gremlin in the second saw me having to limp round after a strong showing and in the third I got a radiator full of grass and dirt taking avoiding action on the opening lap, causing further technical issues.

“I was on the podium at Oulton twice last year, so that will be my target again, but there are some quick guys in some quick cars this year, so I’ll have my work cut out! My goal is to take as many points off Colin (Turkington) as I can and try and bring home some more silverware.”