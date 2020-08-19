BTCC

Gornall on winning weekend – “It’s nice to have come into Round Two and realised our potential”

by Samuel Gill
Jakob Ebrey Photography
Last time out at Brands Hatch, former British GT champion James Gornall put his stamp on proceedings backing up early promise from Donington Park with Jack Sears Trophy honours in his debut BTCC year for GKR TradePriceCars.com Racing.

Gornall finished thirteenth and followed it up with two strong top ten finishes (tenth and seventh) to signal his arrival in proceedings and even in the final race where he started on the second row but was soon usurped by front runners coming from the back, he kept his cool to produce a strong end to the weekend.

He will hope for the same at Oulton Park, he was glad to bring it back after a poor qualifying and show the strong pace of the Audi’s.

This weekend feels like it should have felt at Donington Park before the engine issues we had, so it’s nice to have come into round two and realised our potential,” said Gornall.

“Racing the Audi here has been totally different to anything I’ve done before and I had to learn as I went on. Qualifying was a bit disappointing, but I knew we had good race pace going into Sunday. Races one and two, I think I did well to get into a position where we could benefit from the reverse grid but we just didn’t have the outright speed to match the front-runners.

“Towards the end, the front tyres had gone but my focus was on scoring some good points this weekend and that is what we achieved.”

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

