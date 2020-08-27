Greg Biffle joins GMS Racing for Darlington

6 September’s South Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series‘ first race at Darlington Raceway since 2011. As such, it is perhaps fitting that GMS Racing bring in someone who is well familiar with the egg-shaped track. On Thursday, the team announced two-time Darlington Cup Series race winner and longtime NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle will pilot the #24 Chevrolet Silverado in the event.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” Biffle stated. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

The race will be Biffle’s first of the 2020 season and his second straight year doing a one-off. In 2019, the 2000 champion won in his lone Truck start at Texas Motor Speedway with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has seventeen career wins in the series.

Biffle has enjoyed much success in NASCAR’s higher tiers, winning the 2002 title in what is now the Xfinity Series and nineteen Cup races during a fifteen-year tenure at the top level. After losing his Cup ride at the end of 2016, he has dabbled in a variety of racing disciplines; since 2018, the Washington native has run part-time in former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon‘s Stadium Super Trucks, where he has scored three podium finishes including two in 2019. Incidentally, Biffle’s teammates at GMS include SST champion Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith, the latter of whom made his stadium truck début in early August.

Darlington, considered one of the toughest circuits on the NASCAR schedule, has been conquered by Biffle twice in the Cup Series in 2005 and 2006. In sixteen career Cup starts there, he has six top-ten finishes, three top fives, and two poles. He also won the Xfinity event in 2004. However, his upcoming start will be his first at Darlington in a truck; the event, which was procured for 2020 as a temporary date due to COVID-19, was introduced in 2001, a year after he moved up from Truck to Cup. Should Biffle win in GMS’ Silverado, he will have gone to Truck Series Victory Lane for all three current manufacturers.

On a more amusing note, the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 is scheduled for 6 September, which can be shortened to 6/9 (or 9/6 in the month-day format). Biffle has long raised 69 as his favourite number, prompting GMS to tease his signing on Wednesday with a math equation that has 69 as the sum.

“9/6 seems like a good day for a race,” Biffle quipped on Twitter.

With Creed, Smith, Brett Moffitt, and Tyler Ankrum anchoring the full-time efforts, GMS Racing’s #24 has served as the team’s all-star vehicle in 2020. The truck has been split between Chase Elliott, Chase Purdy, Justin Haley, David Gravel, Kris Wright, and Sam Mayer so far, with Elliott scoring a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. The #24 is currently sixteenth in owners’ points with starts in all but two races. Mayer, the reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion, will drive the truck in Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.