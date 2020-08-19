Günther confirmed at BMW next season as Sims departs

Maximilian Günther has been confirmed as a BMW driver for the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, with Alexander Sims departing for Mahindra Racing.

It comes after an encouraging debut season at the team for Günther as he became the youngest victor in Formula E after winning in Santiago, and he backed that up with another win in the third round in Berlin and a second place finish in Marrakesh.

His performances meant that he was right in the title hunt until the first two races of the Berlin six-header, where a disqualification for a technical infringement and a DNF meant that like others he fell out of touch with eventual winner Antonio Felix da Costa.

Günther now says that he has his sights firmly set on winning titles with the team next year.

“I am delighted to continue racing for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in Formula E, and to go in pursuit of titles with them,” he said.

“I have felt right at home from the moment I was included in the squad of BMW works drivers last year. I am very happy to remain a part of the BMW family.

“We will continue to work hard and do all we can to continue to make a statement and enjoy more success next year.”

The team also confirmed that they had terminated Alexander Sims’ contract with the team by mutual agreement as he made the switch to Mahindra.

BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said that it had been a pleasure working with Sims, and watching him develop into a race winner for them after victory in this season’s Ad Diriyah ePrix.

“As far as the departure of Alexander Sims is concerned, the key thing for me is that we go our separate ways in Formula E by mutual agreement,” he commented.

“We had two great seasons together. Alexander has matured from a rookie to a winner at BMW i Andretti Motorsport. It was a great pleasure to watch him during his big weekend in Diriyah.

“We regret that we won’t race together next season, wish him all the best for the next chapter in his Formula E career and look forward to the sporting contest on the track.”

BMW said that they would be making an announcement on their second driver “in due course”.