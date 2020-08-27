BTCC

Hill confident ahead of Knockhill after strong showing at Oulton Park

By
1 Mins read
Share
Jakob Ebrey Photography
Jakob Ebrey Photography

Jake Hill finally had some luck go his way this past weekend at Brands Hatch as MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square secured silverware for the first time this season in the British Touring Car Championship.

Hill stayed out of trouble in the early going having qualified in sixth place and after biding his time, he battled past Matt Neal, Tom Oliphant and finally Colin Turkington into fourth place. This proved pivotal with Josh Cook failing a ride height test which promoted him to third.

He produced two seven place finishes following that in a confidence boosting weekend and he was pleased with his efforts and is looking forward to a circuit he loves in Knockhill next time out.

“We had a bit of luck in race one to get the podium with what happened to Josh, but I feel I drove well in that race and the car was fantastic,” said Hill.

“It showed the pace we knew was there and that we have had all year, but it just added the reliability into it. The other two races were good although we had a bit of a misfire in race two and then a battery voltage issue in race three so there could have been some more silverware, but it’s great to have three solid points finishes and we can go home happy. Knockhill next is a circuit I love and fingers crossed we can have a great car again in Scotland.”

Share
Related posts
BTCC

Morgan takes emotional first win of the season

By
2 Mins read
Adam Morgan took his first win of the 2020 season in the final race of the day at Oulton Park
BTCC

Sutton celebrates second win of the season

By
2 Mins read
Ash Sutton took his second win of the season, in wet conditions at Oulton Park after storming through the pack from eighth.
BTCC

Determined Josh Cook takes the win in the first race of the day at Oulton Park

By
2 Mins read
Josh Cook has taken the first BTCC win of the day at a rainy Oulton Park. His win is currently under investigation for possible ride height infringements.

Leave a Reply