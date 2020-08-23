Morgan takes emotional first win of the season

It was an emotional win for Carlube TripleR Racing with Mac Tools’ Adam Morgan as he took victory in the final Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Oulton Park, becoming the sixth different race winner this season.

The race ended two laps prematurely as it was red flagged due to an incident involving Nicolas Hamilton, Stephen Jelley and Ollie Brown at Druids. Hamilton’s VW Passat CC was knocked by the Team Parker Racing BMW of Jelley and it ended up in the barriers.

Morgan led from lights out, having got the jump on pole sitter Bobby Thompson off the line. Morgan managed to close the door on the BMW of Tom Oliphant behind, leading down into Cascades. Oliphant had another amazing start from fifth up to second place off the line. The end of the first lap saw BTC Racing’s Tom Chilton maintaining position in third place and Thompson dropping down the order to 11th place.

Turkington found his rhythm by lap three and was on the attack behind Chilton, while defending from race two winner Ash Sutton. Turkington took the position through into Knickerbrook with Sutton seizing the moment sneaking past Chilton for fourth place.

Morgan continued to lead the race and defend from the two BMWs, while Oliphant struggled to make a move past Morgan, he allowed Turkington past to attempt to take first place. The drivers agreed to swap back should Turkington struggle however, the aforementioned incident at Druid’s called the shots on the race, with it being red flagged four laps from the end.

Further down the pack, Senna Proctor in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 scored a great sixth place finish behind former team mate Chilton. Jake Hill contested round nine in his MB Motorsport’s Honda Civic with engine issues, crossing the line in seventh place overall.

Motorbase Performance’s Rory Butcher, Excelr8 Motorsport’s Chris Smiley and Laser Tools Racing’s Aiden Moffat rounded off the top 10.

Matt Neal’s 700th race did not go as expected, with the three time champion leaving the track at Cascades on the second lap of the race rejoining way down the pack. The leading pack eventually lapped him.

Tom Ingram, after finishing fifth and sixth in the first two races of the day, failed to make the starting grid, pulling into the pits with his Toyota Gazoo Racing UK with Ginsters Corolla suffering from driveshaft issues at the end of the formation laps.

View the full race classification here: https://www.tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2020/203403rc3trg.pdf

The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship returns next weekend, 29th -30th August at Knockhill Racing Circuit, Fife.