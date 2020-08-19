BTCC

Power Maxed Racing enter single car programme for rest of 2020 season

by Samuel Gill
Jakob Ebrey Photography
Jakob Ebrey Photography

Power Maxed Racing are set to return to the BTCC after seemingly taking a sabbatical for the 2020 season albeit with a single car entry for the Adam Weaver ran squad.

Originally set to field Mat Jackson and Jason Plato before they called a halt due to COVID-19, they announced their intention to run “as an independent entry at rounds throughout the year” and have now confirmed that.

Instead of Plato or Jackson though with the former returning next year, Mike Bushell who lost his Team HARD seat temporarily to Howard Fuller due to Myocarditis keeping him out of the original opening rounds on the calendar followed by permanently due to COVID-19 to Ollie Brown will return.

The double Clio Cup UK champion replaced Sam Tordoff last season at AmD Tuning subbing in for him will be involved at Oulton Park and Knockhill to get the programme going.

Following that though, Bushell will take on a role engineering and as a driver coach for Power Maxed Racing after those two rounds leaving the void open for ‘a number of up and coming drivers’ and ‘highly accomplished British drivers’ to take the seat.

Adam Weaver, PMR Team Principal, said: “Our announcement at the start of the season to temporarily withdraw from the BTCC was, as we said at the time, only intended to be for a few rounds.

After just two rounds away from the paddock, and with the grid seemingly stronger than ever this year, we simply couldn’t wait to step back into the mix. We’d like to thank all our fans for their support, and we’re excited to get back out on track and give you what you want to see!”

Mike Bushell himself said: “PMR have proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with since they started racing in 2015, and I’m excited to be working with them this season. Martin (Broadhurst) and his team have put together a great car, as proven by multiple race wins, and I’m looking forward to both driving and engineering the car, as well as working with the great driver line up they are putting together.

I’ve had my eye on some of the names for a while, and I think this programme gives them a unique opportunity to peddle a front running car in the world’s best racing series.”

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

