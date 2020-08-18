FIA World Rallycross

Scheider Unveils World RX Seat Colours Ahead of Holjes Opener

by Nigel Chiu
Credit: All-Inkl Munnich Motorsport

Double DTM champion Timo Scheider has released the first images of his All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport Seat Ibiza WRX.

The team have gone from a single car entry to a two-car team as team boss Rene Munnich will partner Scheider for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Coincidently Scheider and Munnich will run with the same numbers as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas do in Formula 1. Scheider with the #44 on his passenger window and Munnich #77.

Scheider said: “Last year we expected to be better, that means our expectations for 2020 are even higher. We should have been on the podium from time to time last year but this year podiums are a must have.

The car has been developed over the winter in different areas, so we hope to have taken two or three steps forward. Let’s get the season going to see where we are.”

Scheider and Munnich will race with the same livery and the traditional All-Inkl colours remain.

The 2020 season gets underway this weekend with a double-header at Holjes before the World RX of Finland just 6 days later.

