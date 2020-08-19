Sims in for D’Ambrosio at Mahindra

Alexander Sims has left BMW i Andretti Motorsport to join Mahindra Racing for the 2020-21 season.

The Brit joins Mahindra after two seasons at BMW, and will take the seat of Jerome D’Ambrosio who the team announced will not be continuing with them.

The move comes after two disappointing seasons for Sims at BMW, where he finished thirteenth in the driver’s standings twice.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, including a win at the beginning of the season in Ad Diriyah, Sims failed to build on that early season promise and only scored three points in the final six races in Berlin.

Speaking about his move, Sims thanked BMW but said he was looking forward to his new challenge, “I’m delighted to be joining Mahindra Racing and continuing my Formula E campaign. It is an exciting opportunity to bring on the team’s package and challenge for strong results.

“I want to thank BMW i Andretti Motorsport for all its support during the past two seasons and wish the team well for the future. It’s been a huge learning curve coming into Formula E – it’s such a different discipline in motorsport and brings with it great new challenges.

“I’m excited to continue learning and to use my knowledge to support Mahindra Racing in the upcoming season.”

For Mahindra it means they will have an entirely new line-up next season after Pascal Wehrlein left the team to join TAG Heuer Porsche.

Team boss Dilbagh Gill said he was pleased to have signed a proven race winner for the team, and that they would announce their second driver in the coming days.

“I’m thrilled on behalf of the whole team to welcome Alexander. I’m extremely excited about working with him and the prospect of what we can achieve together is motivating.

“In Alexander we have a proven racing talent plus someone that embodies what Mahindra Racing stands for with his personal principles in the areas of electrification and sustainability.

“He is an intellectual driver, a very nice guy and a team player; I’m enthused about what Season 7 will bring and look forward to announcing Alexander’s team-mate in due course.”

Gill also paid tribute to D’Ambrosio for his time at the team.

The Belgian had a fantastic start at the team scoring a podium in his first race and then winning his second race in Marrakesh.

A drop off in the pace of the M5Electro meant he wasn’t able to turn that good start into a championship bid however, and that lack of race pace effected the team this season as well.

“I would like to pay tribute to Jerome, who leaves us after two years with the team,” Gill said. “We have had some great moments together and I wish him all the very best as he moves on to new endeavours.

“He is a class act and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”