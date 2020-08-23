Sutton celebrates second win of the season

Laser Tools Racing’s Ash Sutton scored his second win of the season, in round eight of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park, storming through to the lead from eighth.

Motorbase’s Rory Butcher crossed the line in second place with Team BMW’s Colin Turkington rounding the podium positions off in third place.

Sutton started the charge to the victory from lights out, with an early battle with MB Motorsport’s Jake Hill. Sutton took the position from Hill at Cascades, moving his attention onto Turkington who was embroiled in a battle for third place with Halfords Yuasa Racing’s Dan Cammish who was closing the gap down to then race leader Rory Butcher in his Ford Focus ST.

By lap five, Sutton was on the tail of Turkington’s BMW 330i where he remained until the latter stages of the lap, taking third place on the run down into Hislop’s, with the BMW losing out and the Infinity of Sutton taking second place from Cammish into Lodge. With Sutton on a charge, Butcher was now a sitting duck with the gap between the pair down to one second by the end of lap seven. Sutton took the race lead as Butcher went wide, with the 2017 Champion edging out his lead to two seconds by lap 11.

Cammish was now under pressure from Turkington, and the pair remained in battle until lap 13. Turkington had no way past Cammish unless he was pressured into a mistake losing the final podium position. The wet conditions of the circuit meant that Turkington would ultimately lose out if he attempted a pass off the racing line, however exiting the Island Hairpin on lap 13, Cammish went wide, allowing Turkington to capitalise on the error, cleanly passing for third place.

Behind Cammish in fourth, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK with Ginsters racer Tom Ingram finished in fifth, with Turkington’s team mate Tom Oliphant in sixth. Oliphant produced one of the best starts to the race slaloming through the grid as the lights went out jumping up the order. MB Motorsport’s Jake Hill, BTC Racing’s Tom Chilton, Carlube TripleR Racing with Mac Tools’ Adam Morgan followed, and Bobby Thompson rounded off the top 10.

Bobby Thompson impressed, having started the race 14th on the grid in his GKR TradePriceCars.com Audi S3, he crossed the line in tenth which sees him start from pole for race three following the reverse grid draw. Lining up alongside Thompson is Morgan in the Mercedes A Class, and behind them is BTC Racing’s Chilton and MB Motorsport’s Hill.

Elsewhere, Josh Cook – who started from the back of the grid following his exclusion from race one due to ride height infringements – powered up the order in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R from 27th place up to his best position of 13th, only for his efforts to be hampered by contact from his teammate Crees into Hislop’s. Cook managed to recover to 21st place.

Three-time BTCC champion Matt Neal had a frustrating 700th race in the series, having started at the back after being called into the pit lane in the first race with a rear rain light issue. He managed to scramble to 13th place just outside of the classification for the reverse grid.

The full race classification can be found here: https://www.tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2020/203403rc2trg.pdf

The third and final race of the day is due to being at 17:05.