Sutton doubles up at Knockhill

Ash Sutton claimed his second victory of the day despite pressure from Colin Turkington throughout the race. The Laser Tools Racing driver made no mistakes to cut the BMW driver’s championship lead to a mere eight points.

As the lights went out, Sutton led Turkington away but behind there was drama as Rory Butcher tried to get down the inside of a slow starting Jake Hill but was pushed onto the grass. This allowed Tom Ingram to sweep around the outside of both drivers into third.

Further down the field, the luckless Josh Cook was fired into the gravel by Jack Butel at McIntyre meaning his newly repaired Honda Civic only completed a couple of corners. This brought out the safety car.

At the restart, Sutton made a slight mistake at the hairpin which put Turkington all over the back of him. However, Turkington couldn’t make use of having the lighter car but shadowed the leader menacingly throughout.

By lap five there was a large queue developing behind Jake Hill who was struggling with carrying the success ballast in his Honda Civic. Desperate to get through and chase the front three, Rory Butcher lunged down the inside at McIntyre but got two wheels on the grass and slid straight on. This shuffled him down the order and delayed Hill allowing Dan Cammish to swoop through into fourth.

Cammish wasted no time in catching the front three and by lap eight, the top four were running nose to tail.

An off for Andy Neate at McIntyre caused the safety car to be deployed for a second time and bunched the whole field up.

At the restart Turkington was all over Sutton and looked for a way through at several different points at the circuit. However, Sutton drove some neat defensive lines and kept hold of the lead until the chequered flag with Turkington just over half a second behind him.

Ingram held onto third despite an immense amount of pressure from Cammish. This forced the Toyota man to drive increasingly defensively and as a consequence they lost touch with the front two in the closing stages of the race.

Matt Neal finished fifth on the road but was handed a ten second penalty due to a false start which demoted him to 15th.

This moved Aiden Moffat up to fifth in the second Infiniti with Tom Oliphant sixth.

Tom Chilton was seventh, up from eleventh on the grid ahead of Hill who hung on to eighth. Chris Smiley and Butcher rounded out the top ten.

At the end of the race, Sutton drew the number 11 ball out of the bag meaning Senna Proctor will start race three from pole position.

The third and final race of the day will begin at 16:55 and will be broadcast live on ITV4.