Vandoorne on pole for final race of the season

Stoffel Vandoorne stuck his Mercedes-Benz EQ on pole in the final qualifying session of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Having struggled by going out in the first qualifying group in recent races, the Belgian took full advantage of going out in group two to qualify for the top six shootout and then put in a lap just 59-thousandths faster than Sebastien Buemi in second.

Having not even set a time in yesterday’s qualifying session Buemi also enjoyed not having to go out in the first qualifying group as he had a reversal of fortunes with his Nissan e.dams team-mate Oliver Rowland who lines up in last place.

Rowland and all the drivers in the first group again waited until the last possible moment to leave their garages as they feared losing out on track evolution.

Unlike yesterday they all crossed the line in time, but they were nose to tail for the entire lap and as a result the six of them occupy the seven bottom places on the grid.

This again meant there were opportunities for those further down the order and Rene Rast again impressed to go third fastest.

The other Mercedes of Nyck de Vries is in fourth ahead of yesterday’s runner-up Robin Frijns who is ending his season strongly.

Edorado Mortara ended his qualifying on a high as he made Super Pole for ROKiT Venturi Racing, ahead of Alex Lynn who continues to have one of the best average qualifying positions of those who have raced in the six Berlin races.

And having scored his first points of the season yesterday Neel Jani looks set to repeat the feat as he starts in eighth.

However with Maximilian Gunther, Antonio Felix da Costa, Andre Lotterer and Jean-Eric Vergne all starting between eighteenth and twenty-second on the grid we should have an exciting finale in store this evening.